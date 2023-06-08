Fuel pump fire battled at Bend Municipal Airport; area evacuated, Powell Butte Highway closed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Firefighters were battling a fuel pump fire at the Bend Municipal Airport east of Bend Thursday afternoon, sending up a plume of black smoke while prompting closure of the Powell Butte Highway and evacuation of the nearby area to avoid inhaling any fumes or smoke.

“Please avoid the area,” Deschutes County sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Wall said. “If you are currently in the area, please evacuate in a calm and orderly manager.”

“We are recommending the community avoid the inhalation of fumes/smoke by evacuating at least 1 to 1.5 miles from the area,” Wall added in a brief news release. “At this time, Powell Butte Highway is closed to the public until the area is rendered safe.”

The initial alarm came in around 1:40 p.m.

The black smoke plume was visible for several miles in all directions. A witness to the fire indicated a twin-engine plane apparently struck a post, caught fire and it spread to fuel pumps, but that could not be immediately confirmed.

We have a crew headed to or on scene and will have more information as available.