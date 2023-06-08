Plane wing clips structure, spark ignites Bend Airport fuel pump fire, prompts area evacuation, road closures

(Update: More info from DCSO)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A California man and his female passenger had just refueled their twin-engine plane at the Bend Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon and were taxiing away when the wing struck an object and a spark apparently ignited the fuel pumps, prompting an area evacuation and Powell Butte Highway closure.

By the time the fierce fire was out, the plane was heavily damaged, but no injuries were reported. The black smoke plume was visible for several miles in all directions.

The initial alarm came in around 1:40 p.m. Deschutes County sheriff's deputies closed the Powell Butte Highway ands evacuated the area within a 1 to 1.5-mile radius, to avoid inhaling any fumes or smoke.

"Area residents were notified via the Emergency Preparedness Network, due to the unknown caustic fumes and volatility of the (fuel) that was currently burning at a high rate," Sergeant Jason Wall said.

"Evacuation notices were lifted relatively quickly as the fire was mitigated, and the smoke plume dissipated," he added.

The fire was reported extinguished by about 3 p.m.

"A plane had finished fueling up and was pulling away when one of the wings clipped a nearby structure and sparked the fire," Bend Fire officials tweeted. "All occupants escaped and are safe. Redmond Fire's Aircraft Rescue truck is assisting."

The pilot, an 81-year-old Los Gatos., Calif. man, and his 79-year-old female passenger, also from Los Gatos, had just finished refueling the 1978 Cessna 340A dual-prop plane and were taxxing away "when the tip of wing struck something, causing a spark," Wall said.

The spark likely ignited the fuel's fumes, or possibly any excess fuel in the area, the sergeant said.

Earlier, Wall had urged people to “please avoid the area. If you are currently in the area, please evacuate in a calm and orderly manner.”

“We are recommending the community avoid the inhalation of fumes/smoke by evacuating at least 1 to 1.5 miles from the area,” Wall added in the initial, brief news release. “At this time, Powell Butte Highway is closed to the public until the area is rendered safe.”

In an update around 2:45 p.m., Wall said the area road closures and evacuation notices were lifted, as firefighters continued working on the blaze.