Plane’s wing clips structure, sparks Bend Airport fuel pump fire; area evacuation ends, Powell Butte Highway reopens

(Update: Fire out; Bend Fire explains what happened; no injuries reported)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A twin-engine plane that had finished fueling up at Bend Municipal Airport clipped a structure and sparked a fire at the pumps that put up a black smoke plume and prompted an area evacuation and Powell Butte Highway closure for a time.

The initial alarm came in around 1:40 p.m. Evacuation of the nearby area to avoid inhaling any fumes or smoke were lifted after about an hour and the fire was reported extinguished by 3 p.m.

"A plane had finished fueling up and was pulling away when one of the wings clipped a nearby structure and sparked the fire," Bend Fire officials tweeted. "All occupants escaped and are safe. Redmond Fire's Aircraft Rescue truck is assisting."

“Please avoid the area,” Deschutes County sheriff’s Sergeant Jason Wall said earlier. “If you are currently in the area, please evacuate in a calm and orderly manner.”

“We are recommending the community avoid the inhalation of fumes/smoke by evacuating at least 1 to 1.5 miles from the area,” Wall added in the initial, brief news release. “At this time, Powell Butte Highway is closed to the public until the area is rendered safe.”

In an update around 2:45 p.m., Wall said the area road closures and evacuation notices were lifted, as firefighters continued working on the blaze.

Unconfirmed scanner reports indicated crews had plugged a fuel line leak from a plane.

The black smoke plume was visible for several miles in all directions. A witness to the fire indicated a twin-engine plane apparently struck a post, caught fire and it spread to the fuel pumps.

We will have more information as available.