New downtown Bend coffee shop says pride flag has been stolen several times in recent days
A new queer- and indigenous-owned coffee shop has opened up in downtown Bend. In their first week, the business says they have had their pride flag stolen multiple times.
The owners also said those responsible have been caught on security video.
