Bend

New downtown Bend coffee shop says pride flag has been stolen several times in recent days

Downtown Bend coffee shop owners Teh Sanchez and Beth Brady say their pride flag has been torn down, stolen several times
Submitted photo
By
Published 11:58 AM

A new queer- and indigenous-owned coffee shop has opened up in downtown Bend. In their first week, the business says they have had their pride flag stolen multiple times.

The owners also said those responsible have been caught on security video.

Isabella Warren is talking Thursday with the owner about the stolen flags and damages, as well as with police about the matter. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Isabella Warren

