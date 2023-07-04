Skip to Content
Bend’s bigger-than-ever Pilot Butte Fourth fireworks show also sparked 6 spot fires on its slopes

today at 11:59 AM
Published 11:20 PM

Three were stopped very small, others grew to 50-by-50 feet

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Some call it a tradition, and there's plenty of work done by Bend Fire & Rescue and the fireworks providers to pre-position and prep the slopes of Pilot Butte for any spot fires from the Fourth fireworks show.

It's a good thing, as Tuesday night's post-show spot-fire activity showed.

The show - touted as bigger than ever - sparked a total of six spot fires on its slopes, Bend Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said Wednesday.

Three were three small spot fires of about 3 square feet and three others grew larger, as dry grass and brush caught fire, Derlacki said. The embers from one fire on the southwest side of the butte sparked a second, each growing to about 50 square feet.

Bend Fire & Rescue stationed three fire engines and two crews on the butte for the show.

Derlacki said there was little wind at show time, fortunately, helping crews keep the fires from growing too large.

Another small fire was reported Tuesday evening at Al Moody Park on NE Daggett Lane, but was quickly put out. No one was located at the scene.

Isabella Warren spoke with Derlacki about how Bend Fire prepared for the show and tackled the fires. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Isabella Warren

