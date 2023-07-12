Homeowners near China Hat Road express concern over recent fires, want more action taken to protect safety

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two homeowners living near China Hat Road on Bend's south end have expressed concerns over recent small wildfires that have broken out in the area of forest encampments.

Adam Jackson and Kevin Guadagno are speaking up about the fires and demanding more action be taken to prevent future incidents, echoing concerns raised frequently by area residents in recent years.

Fire officials have said while some of the fires were human-caused, the cause of others remain under investigation.

The homeowners say the biggest things on their mind are lack of camping enforcement, potential for a destructive wildfire to spread and their families' safety from campers in the area.

Guadagno told NewsChannel 21 on Wednesday that he's willing to leave Deschutes County if the problem is not solved by this winter.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is meeting with the Forest Service to ask about enforcement and what their concerns are going forward as the summer marches on. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.