Deschutes River Trail closure during concerts causes frustration for some locals in the Old Mill

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Hayden Homes Amphitheater is a frequent place for locals and visitors to go enjoy concerts during the summer season. But those who want to enjoy the Deschutes River Trail during concerts are out of luck.

Hayden Homes built the river trail in 1999, long before it took over from Les Schwab as the venue's title sponsor. In 2014, they reached an agreement with the Bend Park and Recreation District granting them easement rights to their property.

Section 6 of the agreement allows Hayden Homes to suspend public access to the river trail during concerts.

Trident Security has a private contract with Hayden Homes to close the trail for concerts.

