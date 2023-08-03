Skip to Content
Longtime Bend Park and Rec Executive Director Don Horton announces he’ll retire in Sept. 2024

Bend Park and Rec Executive Director Don Horton says he'll be stepping away in the fall of 2024
Published 11:59 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park & Recreation District's longtime Executive Director Don Horton has told the board and staff that he plans to retire at the end of September 2024, ending more than two decades at its helm.

Horton has been executive director of BPRD since 2003 and has overseen the district's growth in the fast-growing automobiles, along with being responsible for designating many on the district's parks over the previous two decades.

Horton cites the transformations of River Bend, Farewell Bend and Drake Park as some of his and the district's biggest accomplishments during his tenure.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield caught up with Horton, along with a couple of his constituents, to discuss his legacy and what he leaves behind at Bend Park and Rec. His report will air tonight at 10 pm on Fox affiliate KFXO and at 11 pm on NewsChannel 21 (our evening newscasts are pre-empted by sports programming).

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

