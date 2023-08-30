BPRD offers kids ‘Endless Summer’; smoke moved plans indoors, blue sky’s return brought back outdoor fun

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Outdoor art and activities and field trips are some of the things the Bend Park and Recreation District offered to kids through their “Endless Summer" program.

Unfortunately, those fun outdoor plans had to be reconsidered for much of the program due to the unhealthy air quality brought upon the region by recent wildfire smoke.

Fortunately, an improvement in that air quality Wednesday meant the kids were able to be back outside.

The two-week summer program began on August 21 and runs until Thursday. The camps are being held at Bear Creek and R.E. Jewell elementary schools for kids ranging from 5-8 years old.

