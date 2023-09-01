City of Bend road and traffic report – week of August 28-Sept. 3

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here's the city of Bend's road and traffic report for the week of August 28-Sept. 3.

Special Event – 2023 Bend Beer Run: The course of the run will occur along various City streets with a few temporary stops with flaggers. Expect delays on Galveston Avenue near Drake Park and the intersection of Shevlin Hixon and SW Allen Road. The special event will take place September 2, between 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

SW Century Drive between SW Colorado Avenue and SW Taylor Court for a water main installation, single lane closure with lane shift, August 28 – September 15.

SE Ninth Street between SE Reed Market Road and SE WIlson Avenue for tree trimming around power lines, moving single lane closure with flagging, August 28 – 30.

SE Parrell Road between SE Brosterhous Road and Grand Targhee Drive for tree trimming around power lines, moving single lane closure with flagging, August 31 – September 14.

Ongoing Closures:

Wilson Corridor Improvements Project – Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Wilson Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Ninth Street for street improvements, westbound closure with detour, began May 15, 2023. Intersection of Fourth Street and Wilson Avenue will have night work for associated infrastructure installation, 9:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

– Street improvements on Wilson from Second Street to 15th Street. For more information visit the Wilson Project website. This is a multiphase project with various intersections and road closures throughout its entirety. Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project, Phase 1 – This project will provide water distribution system upgrades to the Awbrey Butte area with eight interrelated water improvement subprojects. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Awbrey Road (Portland Avenue to Saginaw Avenue): Full Road Closure during working hours on weekdays. The road will open after working hours during the week and will be open all day on weekends. The detour is on Second Street and is pictured below. There is no parking permitted along the detour route on both Saginaw Avenue and Second Street. The road is scheduled to open on Friday, September 1. Awbrey Road (Utica Avenue to Wilmington Avenue): Single Lane closures with flaggers. Vicksburg Avenue (Awbrey Road to First Street): Local access only. Utica Avenue (Awbrey Road to First Street): Local access only.

– This project will provide water distribution system upgrades to the Awbrey Butte area with eight interrelated water improvement subprojects. For more information, visit the Awbrey Butte Waterline Improvements Project website. Neff and Purcell Improvement Project - The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project website. Intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, began February 22. NE Purcell Boulevard between NE Full Moon Drive to the end of street, full road closure with detour, begins June 21.

- The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard Improvements Project is a high priority project providing both north-south connectivity and improving safety and capacity in a vital area of Bend. For more information, visit the Neff and Purcell Improvements Project website. NE Rainier Drive between NE Pikes Peak Road and NE Desert Oak Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, August 9 - October 13.

between NE Pikes Peak Road and NE Desert Oak Street for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access, August 9 - October 13. NE Eighth Street between NE Maker Way and NE Isabella Lane for Sidewalk installation, single lane closure with flagging, begins Aug. 7, 2023.

between NE Maker Way and NE Isabella Lane for Sidewalk installation, single lane closure with flagging, begins Aug. 7, 2023. Bend Night Market - Event taking place every Friday, July 7 through September 22 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Road closure shown below: NW Idaho Avenue between NW Bond Street and NW Wall Street.

- Event taking place every Friday, July 7 through September 22 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Road closure shown below: Button Brush Avenue between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, began June 20, 2023.

between Brosterhous Road and the Jewell Elementary bus access for infrastructure installation, full road closure with local access only, began June 20, 2023. Brentwood Avenue between SE American Lane and Whitetail Street for street improvements, full road closure, began June 20, 2023.

between SE American Lane and Whitetail Street for street improvements, full road closure, began June 20, 2023. NW Crossing Farmers Market – Special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street

– Special event occurring every Saturday June 3 – October 14. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). Skyline Ranch Road between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8 - September 4

between NW Shevlin Park Road and NW Kelly Hill Court for roundabout construction, full road closure with detour, May 8 - September 4 Pettigrew & Bayou Sewer Project – This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project website. Pettigrew Road between Gardenia Avenue and SE Reed Market Road is now open to through traffic. Bayou Drive between SE Fargo Lane and Pettigrew Road. SE Fargo Lane between Clairaway Avenue and Denning Drive.

– This is the fourth project selection of the City of Bend’s Septic to Sewer Program. This program allows residents to apply to the City of Bend annually to complete a sewer project in an area where properties are currently served by private onsite septic systems. Full road closures with local access in SE Bend related to this project are listed below. Project started on May 15, 2023. For more information, visit the Pettigrew and Bayou Sewer Project website. ODOT Highway 20 Improvements – Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. City street sections affected listed below. Highway 20 between Jamison Street and Cascade Village entrance, detour using Cooley and Hunnel, July 5 – August 9.

– Infrastructure improvements along Highway 20 from Robal Lane to Tumalo. Various types of traffic control will be implemented during construction. Expected to be completed at the end of November 2023. City street sections affected listed below. Ferguson Sewer Project – This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. For more information, visit the Ferguson Sewer Project website. Ferguson Road will be closed to eastbound traffic from east of Sarah Drive to SE 27th Street for a sewer main installation, eastbound lane closure with detour.

– This project is decommissioning the Camden and Ridgewater No. II Pump Stations and installing gravity sewer on Ferguson Road. Project completion expected fall 2023. For more information, visit the Ferguson Sewer Project website.

Future Road Closures:

Special Event – 2023 Duck Race: The Galveston Bridge will have a single lane closure with flagging on September 10, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

The Galveston Bridge will have a single lane closure with flagging on September 10, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. SE Roosevelt Avenue between SE Fourth Street and SE Fifth Street for a water main replacement, full-day closure with local access only, tentatively scheduled to begin September 5.

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Contact:

Deedee Fraley, Assistant City Engineer

541-385-6199, dfraley@bendoregon.gov

For Street Preservation related questions:

Paul Neiswonger, Streets Supervisor

541-317-3035, pneiswonger@bendoregon.gov

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews