Bend Fire presenting Life Saver Award to 911 dispatcher and Bend woman for helping save cardiac survivor’s life

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Fire & Rescue is honoring a Deschutes County 911 dispatcher and the wife of a cardiac survivor on Saturday for their roles in saving the man's life earlier this year.

During the gathering, taking place at the Pilot Butte Fire Station, Deschutes County dispatcher Alice Baer and Debra Walker are receiving the department's “LifeSaver Award” for their part in the successful resuscitation of Bend resident Scott Walker.

On May 1, Walker was in his bedroom when he went into cardiac arrest. Debra Walker immediately called 911 and with guidance from Baer administered CPR until Bend Police Department officers and Bend Fire & Rescue medics arrived on scene to take over lifesaving interventions.

“These cardiac survival stories are becoming more and more common in Bend,” says EMS Deputy Chief Drew Norris. “If a cardiac arrest victim is given early CPR, the chances of them responding to our advanced treatment is much more likely.”

Bend Fire & Rescue cardiac arrest survival rates are one of the highest in the nation. These survival numbers are due to a team effort that includes bystander CPR, Deschutes County 911 dispatch, Bend Police and the cutting-edge training and life saving techniques of Bend Fire & Rescue paramedics

