As kids return to classrooms, Bend police are reminding drivers to slow down in school speed zones

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine students are returning to their schools this week, and that means school-zone speed limits are also being enforced, whether the signs state a school-day time period or have flashing lights to indicate when drivers need to slow down and watch for the kids.

Last year, the 7 AM - 5 PM school speed zone signs were replaced at over a dozen schools with a system of flashing lights that signal drivers to reduce their speed to 20 miles per hour when children were arriving at or leaving school.

To remind people that school is back in session, Bend PD plans to increase traffic patrols around schools over the next few weeks. There will be additional officers watching out, as well as new temporary signs.

Jillian Fortner is speaking with Bend police and school officials about traffic enforcement in school zones and how the new flashing-lights system has been working out so far. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.