Bend

A month after Oregon’s move to self-serve gas, customers and employees react to the changes

KTVZ
By
Published 11:29 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It has been just over a month since a law allowing statewide self-serve gas was signed by Gov. Tina Kotek.

The governor signed House Bill 2426 and it took effect back on August 4.

It allows people across the state to choose between having an attendant pump your gas or doing it yourself. Previously, the option was only allowed in rural counties.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the owner of the Stop and Go Shell Gas Station in Bend to see how the adjustment has been going for both workers and drivers. She will also be reaching out to other gas stations to see what the changes have meant.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

