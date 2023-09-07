Skip to Content
Bend

Residents, neighbors of NE Bend’s Petrosa development hoping retail element is coming soon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Some residents of or near a new northeast Bend development by Pahlisch Homes, Petrosa, say a planned retail development was a key reason for them to buy a home there (or for neighbors, something they looked forward to), and that the removal of a sign regarding the planned shops had them worried.

A website indicates The Markets at Petrosa is planned for the location near Butler Market and Deschutes Market roads.

A recent post on Reddit's Bend subreddit asked whether those plans had been "canceled," saying "it's been years and no new construction" at that site.

However, Mayor Melanie Kebler, a frequent commenter on the Bend Reddit page, noted that a map on the Petrosa website shows a commercial area, and she’s not aware of any request to change the commercial zoning in their master plan.

“It makes sense that commercial would go last, after the neighborhood is populated,” she wrote.

NewsChannel 21's Jillian Fortner is speaking with area residents and reaching out to Pahlisch Homes about the status of the retail plans. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

