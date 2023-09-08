Bend ceremony to mark 9/11 Patriot Day with flags on display

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sept. 11 marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America. Almost 3,000 innocent civilians, first responders, and members of the Armed Forces were killed that day.

On Monday, Sept. 11 Bend Heroes Foundation and volunteers will honor the 9-11 victims and families with flags displayed at Bend Heroes Memorial in Brooks Park and along the adjacent Veterans Memorial Bridge. President Biden's proclamation will be read and the names of all victims will be displayed.

The event is free of charge, open to the public, and begins in Brooks Park at 7:00 a.m. Flags will be removed at 5:00 p.m.

Contact: Dick Tobiason 541 390 9932, dtobiason@bendcable.com