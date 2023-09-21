Bend air duct cleaning business owner returns from fentanyl remediation global summit in Australia

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- David Hart, the owner of Guarantee Air Duct Cleaning in northeast Bend, has returned from a fentanyl remediation summit in Queensland, Australia, where he got to present as keynote speaker.

The summit was held to help inform Australian officials, scientists and business owners about the dangers of fentanyl, and its prevalence and popularity in America currently.

It also showed ways to clean air ducts and other parts of a structure with a particular spray meant to eradicate drugs like fentanyl, xylazine and methamphetamine in 60 seconds or less in a building's interior.

We spoke with Hart in April about the drug-eradicating spray, So-Rite Decon, after his trip to Indianapolis to demonstrate it.

