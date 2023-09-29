Bend Cub Scouts Pack 18 seeks to grow, works to rebuild in COVID’s wake

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Following the impact of COVID-19, Bend's Cub Scout Pack 18 is working to rebuild its ranks after many families dropped out.

The pandemic made it difficult to bring the kids together for traditional Scout activities such as camping, games and service projects.

The pack organized and held a "New Family Welcome Night" Wednesday evening at Nativity Lutheran Church, aimed at introducing children and their parents to the world of Scouting. The free event featured fun activities, including building gliders and making s'mores.

Jillian Fortner is speaking with Pack 18 Committee Chair Annie Staten about their plans for the year and what they're doing to bring in more families. Her report at Five on NewsChannel 21.