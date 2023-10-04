Groundbreaking set for Simpson Avenue project that will offer 99 units of affordable homes and apartments

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- RootedHomes and Housing Works have announced that the groundbreaking ceremony for their joint Simpson Community on Bend’s west side will take place at 11:30 AM on Monday, October 16. The general public and media are invited to attend the launch of 99 units of affordable rental and ownership.

State Rep. Kropf, Oregon Housing and Community Service Executive Director Andrea Bell, Deschutes County commissioners, several Bend City Council members and other dignitaries and supporters are expected to attend.

“Together, RootedHomes and Housing Works offer a unique opportunity to develop affordable rental and homeownership, serving the broad housing needs of the community side by side,” commented Jackie Keogh, RootedHomes' executive director. “This community is the first in the state to propose this type of development that would mitigate displacement from household’s upward mobility through the continuum of affordable housing.”

Rooted at Simpson will include 40 single-family homes and 59 rental garden-style walk-up apartments. The proposed design offers onsite vehicle parking, electric vehicle charging, covered bike parking, community gardens, and open green space featuring tree-lined walking and bike paths that lead to an improved sidewalk system from 19755 Simpson Avenue.

The homeownership community is expected to begin construction in 2023, select homeowners in 2024, and sell homes through 2025. The rental community is expected to begin construction in 2024 and be ready for residents in the Summer of 2025.

“The Simpson development is a showcase of partners working together to support the continuum of affordable housing needs in our community. Our collaboration between RootedHomes and Deschutes County has created a precedent for our future affordable housing developments throughout Central Oregon, starting next with Redmond,” shared David Brandt, executive director of Housing Works.

The Simpson Community is funded by Oregon Housing Community Services, Washington Federal Bank, Deschutes County, City of Bend, Bend Municipal Planning Organization, Oregon Community Foundation, Central Oregon Health Council, and Brooks Resources.

The development team includes O’Brien Design and Build, Ten Over Studio, Pinnacle Architecture, Ashley & Vance Engineering, Transight Consulting, Blackmore Planning, Earth Advantage, Energy Trust of Oregon, York Bros. Excavation, and S&F Land Services.

The Simpson Community groundbreaking ceremony will be held at the corner of Simpson Ave and SW 18th Street, Bend, Oregon, 97702. The ceremony will begin with a networking session from 11:30 PM to 11:45 PM, followed by speaker comments from 11:45 PM to 12:15 PM. The groundbreaking ceremony and photo-op will occur by 12:30 PM. A light lunch and beverages will be available for attendees. The courtesy of an RSVP is requested for those planning to attend. RSVPs can be made directly to Jackie@rootedhomes.org

RootedHomes

RootedHomes, formerly Kôr Community Land Trust, is a nonprofit that creates sustainable, affordable homeownership communities for Central Oregon’s workforce. Using the Community Land Trust model,

RootedHomes ensures that the community can access healthy, affordable homes for generations. RootedHomes develops to goal net-zero energy standards to ensure equitable access to

energy-efficient homes and the health and savings that come with it. RootedHomes is committed to

providing access to healthy homes to homebuyers who have been excluded from the opportunity to build wealth through homeownership. Learn more by visiting https://rootedhomes.org/.

Housing Works

Housing Works is the local housing authority for Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. Housing Works provides affordable housing, rental assistance, and new beginnings for low-and moderate-income Central Oregonians. Housing Works believes that dignity begins with quality affordable housing. Housing Works fosters that dignity by providing award-winning, affordable homes and services that help people build a better future. Learn more by visiting https://housing-works.org/