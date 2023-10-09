Bend city councilors approve $500,000 in grants to take on shortage of middle-income housing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Bend city councilors have approved $500,000 worth of grants in a pilot program to support creation of more housing for middle-income residents. Three organizations were awarded to help "bridge the gap between market rate and household earnings" according to the issue summary.

Middle-income housing is for those earning 80% to 120% of the area median income. In Bend, a family of four with an annual income of about $75,000 to $110,000 falls into this category.

The councilors agreed to allocate $75,000 to a joint project between Habitat for Humanity and Hiatus Homes. One home will be built on a vacant lot at the corner of Wilson Avenue and 15th Street that will be accessible to those with disabilities. The goal is to build a home that can be easily replicated by Habitat for Humanity for future middle-income homes with similar needs.

Also, $200,000 was awarded to NeighborImpact for first-time home buyer down payment assistance. The program plans to allocate $40,000 to five first-time middle-income home buyers, to help with down payments.

After much discussion about the details of Affordable Housing Advisory Committee recommendations, councilors shifted $225,000 from a Hayden Homes project at Woodside Court to Hiatus Homes' planned 59 "micro-unit" apartments on Penn Avenue -- is they can meet the condition of a 10-year deed restriction on at least 18 units to households making up to 120% of the area's median income.

Isabella Warren is speaking Monday with the head of the middle-income housing pilot program to learn more details about the approved grants, and about what happens next.. Her report is coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Below is the staff's issue summary and presentation from last week's meeting: