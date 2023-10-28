Skip to Content
Bend’s Craft Kitchen and Brewery hosts Trunk or Treat event to get everyone in the Halloween spirit

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Halloween is right around the corner, a time where people dress in fun costumes, ask or search for candy, check under the bed for monsters and watch The Nightmare Before Christmas for Zero the ghost dog.

To prepare for the witches and ghouls this Halloween, Craft Kitchen and Brewery is hosting a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday afternoon.

The event will take place from noon to 3 p.m. You can show off your amazing costumes and grab some candy from the trunks.

Kelsey McGee will stop by the event to see what kind of costumes people are wearing this year. She will also be asking people what they like most about the upcoming holiday. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten.

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Kelsey here.

