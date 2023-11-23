Skip to Content
Bend

Bend runners kick off Thanksgiving festivities in healthy, tasty fashion with the 2023 I Like Pie run

KTVZ
By
today at 11:55 AM
Published 11:50 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Bend-area families gathered in the Old Mill District on Thanksgiving morning to participate in the annual I Like Pie run. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Bend.

Registered participants received an exclusive 2023 I Like Pie beanie and had the opportunity to savor some pie at the finish line. The event offered the choice of a 1.5-mile or 5K loop for both runners and walkers.

Every registrant was also entered in a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to the Seattle Seahawks vs Steelers game in Seattle on New Year’s Eve.

Jillian Fortner spoke to the CEO Cascades Relays and the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bend at the event this morning to learn more about the special traditional event. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten.

Article Topic Follows: Bend

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jillianhere.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content