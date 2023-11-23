Bend runners kick off Thanksgiving festivities in healthy, tasty fashion with the 2023 I Like Pie run

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Bend-area families gathered in the Old Mill District on Thanksgiving morning to participate in the annual I Like Pie run. All proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Bend.

Registered participants received an exclusive 2023 I Like Pie beanie and had the opportunity to savor some pie at the finish line. The event offered the choice of a 1.5-mile or 5K loop for both runners and walkers.

Every registrant was also entered in a drawing for a chance to win two tickets to the Seattle Seahawks vs Steelers game in Seattle on New Year’s Eve.

Jillian Fortner spoke to the CEO Cascades Relays and the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Bend at the event this morning to learn more about the special traditional event. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Ten.