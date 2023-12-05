KPOV receives $5,000 Roundhouse Foundation grant to help build new production, studio facility

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is pleased to announce a grant has been awarded to help build a New Production and Studio facility.

The project goal is to better serve Central Oregon by increasing the number of locally produced live talk and music shows, and to build listenership.

On behalf of everyone at KPOV, thank you to The Roundhouse Foundation for awarding $5,000 toward this project. The Roundhouse Foundation supports programs that inspire creativity and connect people with each other and their sense of place to ensure sustainability and economic success for Oregon’s rural communities.

KPOV is the only noncommercial radio station originating from Bend. We are a community-based, community-focused station. Supported by our listeners and powered by over 100 local volunteers, we promote arts, culture, community, and democracy through independent, noncommercial radio.

For more information contact Kate Tiernan, Development Director at kate@kpov.org

KPOV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.