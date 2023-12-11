Did adding downtown Bend parking guidance system mean tree lights had to fade from view?

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The city of Bend has installed a new electronic sign system to help guide motorists to available parking spots, but some critics are finding issues with them already.

A recent downtown visitor wrote a letter to the editor of The Bulletin, saying the signs are too small and aren’t “quickly clear” where to head for the parking spaces, and they found one without their help.

They also noted a darker hue to downtown and had read that the sparkling tree lights had to be removed so the parking sign sensors would work. The writer called it “a sad tradeoff.”

NewsChannel 21’s Dylan Anderman is looking into that and any other reactions to the system or issues with downtown holiday parking and shopping for a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.