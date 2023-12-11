Skip to Content
Bend

Did adding downtown Bend parking guidance system mean tree lights had to fade from view?

New downtown Bend parking guidance system is designed to help drivers find open spots in lots and on the street
KTVZ file
New downtown Bend parking guidance system is designed to help drivers find open spots in lots and on the street
By
Published 12:00 PM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The city of Bend has installed a new electronic sign system to help guide motorists to available parking spots, but some critics are finding issues with them already.

A recent downtown visitor wrote a letter to the editor of The Bulletin, saying the signs are too small and aren’t “quickly clear” where to head for the parking spaces, and they found one without their help.

They also noted a darker hue to downtown and had read that the sparkling tree lights had to be removed so the parking sign sensors would work. The writer called it “a sad tradeoff.”

NewsChannel 21’s Dylan Anderman is looking into that and any other reactions to the system or issues with downtown holiday parking and shopping for a report on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Article Topic Follows: Bend

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dylan Anderman

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content