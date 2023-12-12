RootedHomes, Bend Chamber announce Jan. 9 ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rooted at Poplar workforce housing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) —The Bend Chamber and RootedHomes are excited to announce that the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rooted at Poplar is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024. The media and general public are invited to attend the completion of the employer-supported workforce housing partnership between the Bend Chamber and RootedHomes.

“Rooted at Poplar selected homebuyers using both a local employer partner preference and a first-generation homebuyer preference to house those with the greatest needs and impacts on our economy,” commented Jackie Keogh, RootedHomes Executive Director. “This intentionality has resulted in stable housing for essential workers from the community.”

Homebuyer and St. Charles Health Systems employee Jake shared, “This home means hope not only for me but for the community because so many of us who work at the hospital are struggling to pay rent. This provides us with an opportunity to not just live in the area but thrive. We can build equity and know we have something to pass down to our family someday.”

Rooted at Poplar celebrates the completion of seven units of affordable homeownership on Bend’s west side. Each household moving into their 3-bedroom, 2-bath home is paying an average of $1,650 on their mortgage, 40% less than the average monthly rent of a 3-bedroom home. Homeowners will pay $12/mo in their utility costs thanks to the net-zero design and solar panels on the home. Homeowners will also receive an electric bike as a secondary transportation option as part of a partnership between RootedHomes and Pacific Power.

“The Bend Chamber was excited to contribute to a pilot project that demonstrates how local employers can work together to create access to homeownership for people who are essential to our workforce and our community,” shared Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber CEO.

Rooted at Poplar is funded by Oregon Housing Community Services, Washington Trust Bank, the City of Bend, Deschutes County, U.S. Bank Foundation, Central Oregon Health Council, Oregon Community Foundation, Solar for All, Brooks Resources, Meyer Memorial Trust, and the Bend Chamber - thanks to financial support from Providence Health Plan and specific Bend Chamber members. The sponsorships help support the difference between the cost of building these homes and what income-qualified homebuyers can afford.

The development team includes Solaire Homebuilders, Ten Over Studio, Ashley & Vance Engineering, Transight Consulting, Blackmore Planning, Sunlight Solar, Earth Advantage, Energy Trust of Oregon, York Bros. Excavation, and S&F Land Services.

The Rooted at Polar Ribbon Cutting ceremony will be held at 19945 SW Poplar Ave, Bend, Oregon, 97702. The ceremony will take place in a heated tent on-site and begin with home tours from 12:00 PM to 12:15 PM, followed by speaker comments from 12:15 PM to 12:45 PM, including a special note from Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang. The ribbon-cutting ceremony and photo-op will be at 12:45 PM. A light lunch and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for attendees. The courtesy of an RSVP is requested for those planning to attend. RSVPs can be made here: https://rootedhomes.org/events/events/rooted-at-poplar-ribbon-cutting/121.

RootedHomes’ Mission

Provide environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community.

Bend Chamber’s Mission

Create an environment where businesses, their employees, and our community excel together through collaboration, advocacy, resources, and leadership to meet Bend’s business challenges.