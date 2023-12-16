Downtown Bend Library welcomes back the Train Man and his display, just in time for the holiday season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the holidays quickly approaching, the Train Man is back, just in time. After a four-year pause, Michael Lavrich's train display is back at the downtown Bend Library for all to see, starting Saturday.

Kelsey McGee will be on hand to see the magical display come to life. She will be asking kids what they think of the trains whizzing by. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.

Here are the details and schedule, from the library's website:

It was nearly 25 years ago when Michael “The Train Man” Lavrich started sharing his model trains with delighted children—and adults—at the Downtown Bend Library.

In the decades since then, his annual display of model trains has become a highly anticipated holiday tradition for countless families in Central Oregon. This year, Lavrich is back to share the trains with young and old alike.

We know many of you are excited to see Michael’s trains running once again; we are anticipating a very busy few days. As such, we are asking for everyone’s patience, kindness, and understanding if you plan to visit the trains.

The room capacity is limited, so we will be bringing people in and out in a steady stream according to capacity. Note that the last entry for sessions will be 15 minutes before the end time, so, for example, if a session runs 3–5:30, the last entry will be at 5:15 p.m. (please see below for times and for reduced-capacity times to allow for ADA accessibility).

Please be mindful of the people in line and limit all viewing to no more than 20 minutes. And remember, all of this is done thanks to the warm generosity of Michael Lavrich. He volunteers his time and his trains, and it’s a lot of work. Thank you, Michael!

WHERE: Downtown Bend Library (601 NW Wall Street, Bend)

WHEN:

December 16, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.; room capacity reduced 10–10:30 a.m. to provide ADA access)

December 16, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)

December 17, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 17, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)

December 18, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 18, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

December 19, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 19, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

December 21, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 21, 3–6:00 p.m. (last viewing 5:45 p.m.)

December 22, 10:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. (last viewing 12:45 p.m.)

December 22, 3–5:30 p.m. (last viewing 5:15 p.m.)