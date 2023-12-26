Bend man missing since leaving home on Christmas Day; family and friends search and seek public’s help

Roommates say John McLerran told them he was going out for coffee, would be 'back soon'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Worried friends and family of a 34-year-old Bend man who didn't return home from a Christmas Day outing to get coffee turned to police and the public Tuesday in hopes of finding him safe and soon.

John McLerran walked away from his midtown Bend home at midday Monday and and has not been seen or heard from since, they said.

McLerran's sister, Stacia McLerran, said her brother told roommates around noon that he was going out for coffee and would be "back soon."

However, she wrote, "He was displaying some very troubling behaviors, and his friends and family are worried he's having a mental health crisis."

McLerran was last seen wearing black jeans, a black jacket, black/dark gray sneakers, dark gray over the ear noise-canceling headphones.

McLerran's family and friends said they are concerned about his well-being and are seeking information and details on his whereabouts.

“We want John to know that we are concerned about him and are hopeful he will return home safely,” says McLerran’s friend, Joella Nicole. “If anyone has seen someone fitting John’s description, please contact the Bend Police Department, who is leading a missing persons investigation.”

Bend Police Communications Manager Sheila Miller confirmed that a missing persons report had been filed for McLerran.

McLerran is a 34-year-old Caucasian man with green eyes, strawberry blond hair and is 6-foot 5-inches tall. If you have seen John McLerran or have any details that could help his loved ones locate him, you're asked to please contact the Bend Police Department at their non-emergency number, 541-693-6911 or police@bendoregon.gov.