Kick off the holidays at the Northwest Crossing Annual Tree Lighting

(Jillian Fortner will be live at the tree lighting tonight)

Bend, ORE. (KTVZ) -- Harcourts The Garner Group invites the community to join in the holiday cheer this evening, Thursday, December 5th, for the annual tree lighting ceremony. It runs from 5:30pm to 6:30pm.

According to their Facebook page, the event will feature caroling, hot chocolate, and a special appearance by Santa.

Jillian Fortner will be live at the event tonight on NewsChannel 21.