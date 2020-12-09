10,000 of America’s restaurants have closed in the past three months
About 17% of America’s restaurants have already permanently closed this year, with the industry in further danger according to a new report.
The National Restaurant Association is publicly pleading with Congress to pass new stimulus to help the industry that has been damaged by the pandemic. The group said Monday 110,000 restaurants have already permanently shuttered in 2020, with 10,000 of them closed in the past three months.
The group released results from a survey of 6,000 restaurant operators, revealing that 87% of full-service restaurants reported an average 36% drop in revenue and 83% expects sales to be “even worse” over the next three months as the virus continues to lash the United States. And 37% of restaurants said it is “unlikely” they will be open in six months from now, if there are no additional government help.
“In short, the restaurant industry simply cannot wait for relief any longer,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president for the group, said in a release. He advocates for a “true compromise” between the competing Democrat and Republican proposals and hopes for a larger stimulus package in 2021 under the incoming Biden administration.
CNN Business’ dashboard tracking America’s recovery shows a steep drop in restaurant reservations — down 70% during the pandemic. They recovered in September, but have fallen once again since.
A bipartisan stimulus proposal that includes an extension of the Paycheck Protection Program, which a group that includes Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia wants, could be unveiled this week. However, holdups over other issues means it’s unclear if a deal will be reached.
Another measure, called the Restaurants Act of 2020, was passed by the Democratic-controlled House in October as part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus relief package. But it has not been taken up by the Republican-controlled Senate and is unclear if that will be part of any final relief package.
Restrictions on indoor dining capacity in some US states and other lockdowns stipulations, like curfews, have ravaged the industry. A number of national chains filed for bankruptcy this year, including Ruby Tuesday’s and California Pizza Kitchen, which has resulted in the closure of hundreds of locations.
This week, a Los Angeles business owner who was forced to shut down her restaurant said she felt restaurants and other small businesses are being unfairly targeted by California’s new and stricter stay-at-home order.
Correction: An earlier version of the story misidentified the period of time the 10,000 restaurants closed. They closed in the past three months.
Comments
12 Comments
And about half of those are in Central Oregon. We need a purge of the sub par restaurants.
50% percent of all asult Americans are obese fat slobs. So losing a bunch of restaurants is probsbly not a bad thing!! LOL!!
Exactly, we have about 17% too many restaurants and pay about 17% too much for the quality of food we get here, its been like that for decades too. I hope the good restaurants continue to survive and make takeout work without whining (as they have been already) but places like We’re The Wurst that are publicly requesting maskless customers because jesus will protect the owner, need to go and wont be missed
…
Not to mention this new tiki bar going in at the olde mill, it has a palm tree theme but its named after an island with no trees and a history of cannibalism- not the communitys job to support these awful business models and its not bat flu’s fault that such a stupid place wont survive, we can do better folks and maybe bat flu will have a silver lining if we work together
Way to go, Senate Republicans! Hold up that relief primarily because it doesn’t include business liability protection. That’s definitely going to keep our economy strong!
“Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats refused to accept anything below $2 trillion, and their political ransom demand is what blew up the deal.”
“Mrs. Pelosi’s calculation is pure political cynicism. Either Mr. Trump agreed to her terms, or she’d blame him for the failure and use it as an election issue. She didn’t want to risk giving Mr. Trump even half-credit for a relief bill before the election. She knows the media will spin it her way, and if Joe Biden wins in November she’ll be able to write an ever bigger spending bill disguised as “stimulus” next year.”
“You almost have to admire the audacity of her demands. Our sources say the White House’s final offer was in the range of $1.6 trillion, but Mrs. Pelosi wouldn’t take it. Think about that. A Republican President was willing to spend an amount that was half the federal budget only a few years ago, and Mrs. Pelosi said no. Some spirit of compromise.”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/pelosis-taxpayer-ransom-demand-11602026171
It’s not just the dollar amount, comrade. R’s consistently want to include legislation that protects corporations and businesses from the liability of virus infection to their employees and customers. How is that so difficult to disagree with? We are on track to count half a million dead due to this virus, NOT accounting for those that cannot seek treatment for other health issues (because hospitals are at or near capacity in some areas).
.
There is nigh a thought about the financial fallout for a corporate or Wall Street bailout, but when it comes to the millions of people who are directly affected and thousands of businesses about to close their doors, there has to be “compromise”. What happened to the “all lives matter” crew? Why don’t they care anymore?
Cant think for yourself and have to let manhattan think for you huh? Its too bad, but not the proof of your “intelligence” that you seem to pretend
And all for nothing…..
The scene from Demolition Man where in the future Taco Bell is the only restaurant left is seeming more insightful with every passing day.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cF6D8zDa9U
Still better than longboard louies comrade, nothing says good mexican like a hawaiian theme (?)
Make America Eat At Home Again.
MAEAHA hats available here.
Families that eat dinner together stay together comrade, theres many studies over the years proving this