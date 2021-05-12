C.O. wait times for new vehicles may grow as global chip shortage affects car production

Business

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A global computer chip shortage is having far-reaching impacts, including on the High Desert, where customers for certain in-demand vehicles might have to wait longer to get their preferred new cars or trucks.

When the pandemic hit, many companies that produced microchips shut down. On top of that, consumer demand for electronics has risen further, delaying the chips being able to catch up with demand.

