Nationwide foam shortage causing big furniture, appliance delays at Bend stores
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A nationwide foam shortage is causing long delays in furniture and appliance stores across the country, and in Bend as well.
The foam shortage is caused by three main issues: The factory shutdowns at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, hurricanes last fall, and the cold temperatures and ice storms of the past winter all caused back-ups, delays or decreased production at foam factories.
In addition, furniture stores have been seeing an increase in demand for furniture since the start of the pandemic, which kept millions at home. That rise in demand and shortage of foam are causing a back-up for some products.
A manager at Johnson Brothers Appliances says some items at their store have had delays as long as 16 weeks.
Noah Chast will speak with furniture and appliance stores in Bend about how the shortage is affecting their business and their customers for his report, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.
Comments
3 Comments
Wow I spend all day on it of course, multiple tabs, and don’t have any special pop-up blockers and don’t get them! 2-year-old laptop, Windows 10. Are you on a phone or tablet?
I wonder when legitimate shortage will become “hoard goods to raise prices.”. Will manufacturing will join Big Oil and the the natural gas industry in manipulating prices by creating artificial scarcity? Have they already?