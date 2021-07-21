Skip to Content
Nationwide foam shortage causing big furniture, appliance delays at Bend stores

Bend Upstyle

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A nationwide foam shortage is causing long delays in furniture and appliance stores across the country, and in Bend as well.

The foam shortage is caused by three main issues: The factory shutdowns at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, hurricanes last fall, and the cold temperatures and ice storms of the past winter all caused back-ups, delays or decreased production at foam factories.

In addition, furniture stores have been seeing an increase in demand for furniture since the start of the pandemic, which kept millions at home. That rise in demand and shortage of foam are causing a back-up for some products.

A manager at Johnson Brothers Appliances says some items at their store have had delays as long as 16 weeks.

Noah Chast will speak with furniture and appliance stores in Bend about how the shortage is affecting their business and their customers for his report, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

  1. This is he most pop up and advertising news website I know of. I know the z has to pay the bills but this is crazy. There is even a pop up covering this comment box as I type.

  2. I wonder when legitimate shortage will become “hoard goods to raise prices.”. Will manufacturing will join Big Oil and the the natural gas industry in manipulating prices by creating artificial scarcity? Have they already?

