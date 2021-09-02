Redmond restaurant facing shortage of noodles
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The owner of Pho House says a shortage of essential food supplies is putting her Redmond restaurant in a tough spot.
She says there is a noodle shortage throughout the West Coast, and she is having issues getting noodles from California.
In the meantime, she has resorted to shopping at a local grocery supply store to make up for the shortage.
She says there were no bags of noodles left at the US Foods Chef'store restaurant supply store in Bend and is relying on one bag from her last shipment. She will use that for now, but is not sure what she will do when that runs out.
Noah Chast is speaking Thursday to the owner of Pho House about the shortage issues and her plans for the future. You can watch that story tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.
Comments
2 Comments
Pho real?
The real story here is this. This restaurant relies on other stores to sell them their noodles when this restaurant should be making their own noodles. I bet they buy pre-cut vegetables and powdered broths too. Where is the originality? This region could do without 3/4 of these types of places and guess what, the food would get better immediately. There are food trucks in town that are called “chicken wings” or “hamburgers & hot dogs”…so they’re going to Costco and buying frozen product and frying it. Then they charge you $12-$20 for a single meal that they didn’t even make in the first place. This is pathetic. This Pho place should find the people in Bend that literally wrote a book about noodles and ask them how they make noodles…or hell, look up a youtube video. All this story does is highlight how lazy this industry has become.