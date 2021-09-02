Redmond restaurant facing shortage of noodles

Business

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The owner of Pho House says a shortage of essential food supplies is putting her Redmond restaurant in a tough spot.

She says there is a noodle shortage throughout the West Coast, and she is having issues getting noodles from California.

In the meantime, she has resorted to shopping at a local grocery supply store to make up for the shortage.

She says there were no bags of noodles left at the US Foods Chef'store restaurant supply store in Bend and is relying on one bag from her last shipment. She will use that for now, but is not sure what she will do when that runs out.

