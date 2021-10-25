Skip to Content
Published 10:46 AM

Bend-area tire centers seeing big increase in yearly demand — and now, a shortage of tires, too

KTVZ

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend's growth has been substantial in recent years, and so too has the rising demand for tire services.

But as demand for tire centers is increasing around the area, one Bend tire business claims the number of tire centers has not grown with the population.

Couple that with this year's supply chain issues, and it would make it wise to get your snow tires changed sooner, rather than later. (If you use studded tires, the season begins Nov. 1.)

Jack Hirsh is speaking with local tire centers and will have a full report coming up on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

