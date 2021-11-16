Warm temps, lack of snow prompts Mt. Bachelor to delay opening day at least a week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Too-warm temperatures and too little snow has prompted Mt. Bachelor to push back its a planned day-after-Thanksgiving opening day by at least a week, now shooting for a “targeted” opening date of Friday, Dec. 3, the resort announced late Tuesday.

"Mother Nature is showing up a little late to kick off Mt. Bachelor’s 63rd winter season," the resort informed pass-holders and others.

"Any guests who pre-purchased lift tickets, rentals, or lessons for use before December 3 will be refunded. No action is required," the resort said.

Some Mt. Bachelor facilities, such as the Gravity Sports Retail Pro Shop and pass pick-up, still will be open Thanksgiving weekend, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests who have booked RV camping for the weekend can get a full refund, the resort said, "or you may enjoy sleeping under the stars to wrap up your holiday week!"

Also, the delayed opening means Mt. Bachelor will remain open for uphill travel through Sunday, Nov. 28, rather than closing the gates on Nov. 21 to prep the mountain for opening. Instead, the gates will close a week later.