Redmond butcher shop sparks online controversy with post criticizing Juneteenth

Monkless Belgian Ales Brewpub cancels partnership with We're the Wurst

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The butcher shop We're the Würst posted a message to its Facebook page on Friday, making claims about the reasoning and legitimacy of the holiday Juneteenth that triggered an online backlash and a canceled partnership with one brewpub.

The newly recognized state and federal holiday marks the annual commemoration of the end of slavery.

However, the post states "#Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the moral decay and corrosion of our country, under the guise of #equality."

The post ends with this statement:

"Call me a bigot. Cancel your order. Don't email. I don't care; the fact remains that history is only changed by fascists."

Several commenters on a posting on Reddit's Bend subreddit found current companies who use We're the Würst products, including Monkless Belgian Ales Brewpub.

The pub responded on Reddit Sunday, stating:

"We’re the Wurst’s views are not aligned with Monkless Belgian Ales’ views or values. We are managing the issue and taking this situation very seriously. Please be patient with us as we source new product and reprint our menus."

NewsChannel 21 confirmed with the general manger Monday that the brewery immediately ended its partnership with We're the Würst and will rely on national and regional meat suppliers before finding a new local supplier.

