EDCO announces eight Early-Stage Bend Venture Conference semifinalist companies to present at PubTalk

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Economic Development for Central Oregon announced Monday the eight semifinalist companies advancing in the Early-Stage competition for the 19th annual Bend Venture Conference on Thursday-Friday, Oct. 20-21. This group of companies is one step closer to presenting at BVC.

The following Early-Stage semifinalists will pitch against each other at the Thursday, Sept. 22 PubTalk: Road to BVC. This high-energy entrepreneurial event showcases the BVC Early-Stage semifinalists as they deliver fast-paced, three-minute pitches to a live and virtual crowd.

The audience, along with an expert panel of judges, will vote to decide which companies advance to present at BVC, where finalists will compete for a minimum investment of $30,000 from Portland Seed Fund.

In alphabetical order, the BVC Early-Stagesemifinalists that will compete at the September 22nd PubTalk are:

DailyChela.com (Portland, OR) - An OTT app for Latinos that solves the problem of the lack of Latino news, opinion and sports on Roku, IOS and Android. Glassbuilding (Bend, OR) - A document agnostic AI platform that democratizes negotiation of a commercial lease while promoting industry transparency, authenticity and trust. GoCrew Health (Portland, OR) - A white labeled, HIPAA compliant communications platform that allows healthcare providers and patients to communicate easily and effectively. Instinct Environmental Company (Hillsboro, OR) - Wireless sensor networks that detect wildfires and bring real-time environmental monitoring to the fingertips of forest and natural resource managers. Osheru (Bend, OR) – A device that simplifies upper eyelid surgery to make this vision and appearance enhancing procedure available to anyone. qChange (Bend, OR) – A real-time technology that objectively measures and grows soft skills in the flow of work. Range Revolution (Madras, OR) - The world's first leather luggage company using only traceable and regenerative hides. TapeDeck (Tigard, OR) – A mobile app that connects people online through conversation. Tough Cutie (Austin, TX) – A women's outdoor brand dedicated to helping women and people of color step into their authority in the outdoors.

PubTalk Agenda

4:00 pm to 5:00 pm Networking, drinks and appetizers

5:30 pm to 7:45 pm Early-Stage Company Pitches, Audience Vote, Winner Announcement

PubTalk Cost and Registration

In-Person: $26 EDCO and OEN Members (become a member here); $36 Non-Members

Virtual: $10 EDCO and OEN Members; $15 Non-Members

In-person attendance includes appetizers and a free beverage (choice of beer, wine or soda).

Bend Venture Conference (BVC)

Now in its 19th year, BVC, hosted by EDCO, is one of the largest angel conferences in the country. Over the past five years, more than $10 million has been invested in 45 companies as a result of the conference. This year’s conference will take place October 20-21, 2022, gathering entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. Tickets to the 19th Annual Bend Venture Conference are on sale now. Find out more at bendvc.com.