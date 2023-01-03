Paid Leave Oregon program takes effect; Bend businesses speak about the new program

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the new Paid Leave Oregon program having gone into effect Jan. 1, businesses across Central Oregon are still working out how to implement it and discussing what it will mean for both employers and employees.

The program gives workers time off for personal and medical reasons, divided into three categories -- Family Leave, Medical Leave, and "Safe Leave," for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, harassment, or stalking.

According to Oregon.gov, if a business has 25 or more employees, the employer started paying into the program on the first day of the year. Employees can start applying for benefits on Sept. 3.

Employees pay 60% of the contribution, while employers with 25 or more employees pay 40% of the contribution rate.

The contribution rate for 2023 is 1%.

The employee’s amount is taken out of their paycheck.

NewsChannel 21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with the Bend Park and Recreation District and 10 Barrel Brewing to find out what the program means for them and whether their employees' support it.

Her report will be on KTVZ at 5.