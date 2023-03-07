Skip to Content
Redmond couple reports being victims of solar scam; fundraising page created to ‘help save our home’

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond couple, Duane and Penny Looper, are facing some serious solar trouble, saying they were scammed by a company selling rooftop solar panel systems. A GoFundMe page created on their behalf by family members says their payments and interest are way more than what was quoted.

The couple's daughter, Sarah Looper, shared the link on Facebook, with a goal to raise $50,000. The GoFundMe was created by their grandchild, Sarah's son.

"Everything they told us was lies," they said on the fundraising page. "We found out it's in their contract and they can't be sued and they aren't responsible for what their representatives tell you, so they already know they are lying to their customers." 

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the couple to learn more about what happened and how it's affecting them. She has also reached out to the company for a response and state regulators for more information. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

Kelsey McGee

Kelsey McGee is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

