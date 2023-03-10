High Desert’s snowy winter is a challenge for many — but for some businesses, it’s a boon

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Snow has fallen in Bend at least 25 days since the start of 2023, according to the national monitoring service Certified Snow Totals. But for some area businesses, it's a welcome statistic.

Ski shops like Powder House are hopeful the winter conditions will extend the skiing, snowboarding and winter recreation season.

Meanwhile, those who make money removing all that snow from business parking lots, streets and sidewalks are seeing a heavy demand for services, as are others who profitable green in all that white.

"I'm in my 32nd hour dealing with this latest storm," the owner of 4 Seasonal Services said Friday morning. He was on his way to clear parking lots at Walmart and Albertsons.

At Wanderlust Tours, the recent snowfall has them counting on extending the season for their snowshoeing adventures.

"Business had already been good, but this will make it even better," one of the employees said.

Blake Mayfield takes a closer look at the business impacts of late-season snow tonight on NewsChannel 21