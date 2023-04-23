St. Charles nurses, seeking new contract, plan informational picketing, rally; hospital disputes union claims

(Update: Hospital issues statement on talks, says turnover is down, wages up)

Mayor, two city councilors, county commissioner among scheduled speakers

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – St. Charles Bend nurses whose union has been negotiating for a new contract since last year plan a rally and informational picketing on the street in front of the hospital Monday afternoon and evening, while the hospital stated Monday that nurse hiring, turnover - and wages - are improving.

"Nurses, health care providers and community leaders are holding a public rally and informational picket to demand St. Charles corporate executives address their ongoing staffing crisis, raise safety standards and ensure all Central Oregonians have access to safe, affordable health care," the Oregon Nurses Association said in Sunday's updated media advisory.

Several local officials are scheduled to speak at the event, scheduled for 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. on front of St. Charles-Bend at the Intersection of NE Neff Road and 27th Street.

"Local nurses are speaking out because St. Charles executives have failed to recruit, retain and respect nurses and are failing to follow hospital staffing plans or Oregon’s nurse staffing law," the union continued. "Since 2018, nearly 60% of nurses at St. Charles Bend resigned. The hospital has between 200 - 300 vacant nursing positions."

"Decades of research and real-life experience show a lack of nurses harms community health and leads to longer wait times and hospital stays, higher costs, more infections and injuries, more readmissions and more preventable deaths," the union said.

ONA represents nearly 1,000 front-line nurses at St. Charles Bend – the only Level II trauma center east of the Cascades.

The union claimed, "Nurses at St. Charles Bend are working without a contract after the previous agreement expired Dec. 31, 2022." But the language of the contract through that date states that it remains "in full force and effect from year to year thereafter unless either party gives notice."

Along with ONA officials and nurses, those scheduled to speak include Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler and City Councilor Megan Perkins at 4 p.m., and City Councilor Anthony Broadman and Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang at 5:30 p.m.

NewsChannel 21's Tracee Tuesday will be covering the event and will have a report in our evening newscasts.

Earlier this month, ONA filed an unfair labor practice charge against St. Charles Health System, alleging St. Charles' management illegally spied on nurses during nurses’ personal time. The hospital denied the claims.

Late Monday morning, the hospital issued this news release about the rally and the status of nursing staff and wages:

St. Charles Health System committed to retaining, recruiting health professionals

BEND, Ore. – St. Charles Health System leaders would like patients and community members to be aware that the Oregon Nurses Association plans to hold an informational rally from 3 to 8 p.m. today near the Bend hospital campus at 2500 NE Neff Road. The group has committed to a peaceful gathering on public sidewalks and rights of way that will not obstruct pedestrians or traffic. Patient care, patient and visitor parking and access to the hospital should not be impacted.

“We agree with the ONA about the importance of retaining and recruiting health care professionals and are happy to report that despite a national shortage of nurses we have been making significant progress,” said Julie Ostrom, service line administrator for trauma and surgical services and a member of the St. Charles bargaining team.

“Over the past nine months, we have hired more new caregivers than we have lost to turnover in that timeframe and we have reduced the number of open nursing positions at the Bend hospital to 80. In addition, a recent $5 hourly wage increase for all bedside nurses puts St. Charles wages at the second- highest in the state (for an average annual full-time salary of $108,000 a year). We respect our nurses for the difficult job they do caring for our patients and community and are proud to offer a competitive pay and benefit package.”

Turnover among Bend nursing staff is also declining, the hospital said, and in 2022, St. Charles Bend reported its lowest turnover rate among nursing staff in the past three years (14.5% turnover in 2022, compared with a national average of 22.5% turnover for RNs, according to NSI Nursing Solutions).

St. Charles and Bend nurses represented by the ONA have met to bargain an updated contract 10 times, with many more negotiation sessions scheduled throughout May and June.

“We are very much looking forward to reaching an agreement in these contract negotiations and are working hard toward that goal,” Ostrom said. “In the meantime, our focus remains on providing high-quality patient care to our Central Oregon community.”

Here's the rest of the ONA's claims in their media advisory:

"ONA nurses are picketing for a fair contract to improve our community’s health and safety. We are working to solve St. Charles’ staffing crisis and raise standards to recruit and retain the caregivers our growing community desperately needs. St. Charles Health System–Central Oregon's largest employer–has between 200-300 unfilled nursing positions at St. Charles Bend alone.

"St. Charles’ repeated failures to follow Oregon’s nurse staffing law, its poor treatment of frontline workers and its rock bottom pay have prevented it from fully staffing its hospitals and health care facilities. Unsafe staffing at St. Charles means worse care for patients and our community. Nurses are standing up to raise standards so St. Charles can attract skilled caregivers and frontline workers can afford to live in the communities they serve.

"Monday’s informational picket and rally is open to the public and is an outdoor, rain-or-shine event. The Bend Church of the Nazarene (1270 NE 27th Street) has graciously offered parking for nurses and community members who would like to attend. All participants are asked to follow guidance from designated rally officials and safety personnel."