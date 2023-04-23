Twin Lakes Resort, a popular fishing and family gathering spot, has been sold to new owners

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Twin Lakes Resort, a popular fishing and family gathering spot on the shores of South Twin Lake, recently was sold and is under new management as another outdoor season gets underway.

The resort, west of La Pine and Sunriver off South Century Drive, features cabins, a marina with watercraft to rent, a restaurant and store. It offers visitors a chance to unwind with a cozy cabin stay, and family bonding by getting out on the lake.

Compass Commercial Real Estate Services said it handled both sides of the sale between the buyer and the seller in the deal, which was reported last week in a roundup of its notable February transactions:

"Brokers Dan Kemp, CCIM and Peter May, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services represented both the buyer, Andrew Eriksson, and the seller, Dunn Recreation, LLC, in the sale of the Twin Lakes Resort on 20,255 acres located at 11200 S Century Drive in La Pine." Terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Kate and Devan Dunn, who also own Cultus Lake Resort off the Cascade Lakes Highway, had bought Twin Lakes Resort in 2015 and lived there during the season with their three children.

The resort was established in 1936 and within a few years was a favorite fishing spot for former President Herbert Hoover, who paid $200 to have a cabin built there for his own and public use.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with the resort's buyer to learn of his plans for the property and what prompted the purchase. Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Six.