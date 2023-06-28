Skip to Content
Bend hyperbaric chamber business offers oxygen, frequency therapy for low cost

Published 11:58 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend business has dived head-first into the world of recovery and alternative therapies after realizing certain types of treatments were limited in Central Oregon.

Halo Hyperbaric & Healing was founded last September after Jamie Jones' son, Cutler, had to use hyperbaric chambers for a condition he had. He underwent eight surgeries before another Bend business offering hyperbaric chamber treatment was able to see a young Colter.

That inspired Jones to open up her own business and offer affordable options for the public to use. Veterans and first responders get their first session free, she said, while the public can get their first session for $69.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield got to go inside one of the chambers, and will air his report on the business and their origin story tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

In the meantime, here's what the US Food and Drug Administration has to say about hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

