Skip to Content
Business

Bend roofing distributor holding second annual ‘fastest roofer’ competition

RoofLine Supply
By
today at 12:02 PM
Published 11:59 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend roofing distributor RoofLine Supply and Delivery is holding their second annual "fastest roofer" competition Friday at their facility in southeast Bend.

The competition consists of multiple local roofing companies in Central Oregon facing off in a battle of who can build a roof the fastest, for a cash prize. The first-place prize is $3,000, second place is $2,000 and third place will receive $1,000.

Also helping throw the event is Pig Out BBQ Catering, which is barbecuing a free lunch for attendees that includes two whole pigs, macaroni and potato salads, rolls, and drinks.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is attending the competition and will have his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

If you'd like to catch up on last year's first-ever event, you can click here to see more.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content