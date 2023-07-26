Tumalo restaurant says they’ve been hurt by ODOT traffic shifts amid Highway 20 roundabout project

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Tumalo restaurant reached out to NewsChannel 21 this week to express their concerns over how much ODOT's current Tumalo roundabout project is negatively affecting their business.

Traffic blocking driveways, back-ups of the highway, and long wait times at busy parts of the day are just a few of the things businesses like the Tumalo Feed Company say has been plaguing sales as of late.

ODOT has been at work on the Highway 20 improvements project, including a new Tumalo roundabout, since last fall, and is set to finish the project by this fall.

Tumalo Feed Co. co-owner Lyndsey Budavari told us drivers are incorrectly treating a new intersection in front of the restaurant as a four-way stop, and ODOT removed one of their two driveways, causing backups that block their only parking lot entrance and exit.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is speaking with ODOT and the restaurant, as well as other Tumalo businesses who are experiencing a rough time due to recent increased traffic and shifting traffic patterns. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.