‘Negative absorption’: Bend commercial space leases fall, vacancies rise in second quarter of year

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to Compass Real Estate Services, Bend vacancies in all types of commercial space, including office, retail and industrial, rose in the second quarter of 2023.

Compass says they surveyed over 900 commercial buildings totaling 13.7 million square feet to provide the most accurate and up-to-date data on commercial space absorption and vacancy rates in Bend.

The Bend office market experienced 7,088 square feet of "negative absorption," with an increase in vacancy rates from 3.94% in Q1 to 4.29% in Q2, while the retail market experienced 7,487 SF of negative absorption and a slight uptick in vacancy, from 2.60% in Q1 to 2.81% in Q2.

Meanwhile, the Bend industrial market saw 15,779 square feet of negative absorption, resulting in a vacancy rate of 1.26%, a slight increase from the 0.80% recorded in Q1.

Redmond saw a bigger shift, as its industrial vacancy rate more than doubled, to over 5%, in the second quarter.

