One Bend Realtor says she feels city’s new Home Energy Score requirement is doing more harm then good

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - Lynnea Miller, principal broker at Bend Premier Real Estate, says the city's new Home Energy Score Program and listing requirement that launched July 1 has caused a real headache for Realtors.

She says the program is confusing for sellers and that no real buyers look at homes' energy scores.

"It's bad -- it's real bad," Miller told us.

The Home Energy Score Program is part of the City of Bend's Community Climate Action Plan, which pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% in 2030.

But Miller says the city and region should look into more logging, if they really want to reduce carbon output.

A Home Energy Score provides an energy efficiency score for homes, according to the city website on the program. As of this month, all homes listed for in Bend are required to display the score in sales listings.

Meanwhile, Energy Score assessors are making a mad dash now, to meet the demand.

