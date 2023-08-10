Skip to Content
A matter of choice: Nearly a week after self-serve gas law passed, stations, customers react to change

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After 72 years of having an attendant pump your gas, you now have an option to do it yourself. Pumping your own gas is now a choice for Oregonians and visitors who are in a hurry or just prefer to do it themselves.

It has been six days since the new law passed by lawmakers and signed by Gov. Tina Kotek took effect, allowing people to choose if they want to pump their own gas or not. The law dictates that the price must be the same, whichever choice you make.

Kelsey McGee is speaking with area gas stations to learn how it's been going so far and how gas attendants feel about the change. She will also be speaking with customers to see which option they chose -- and why.

Her report will be on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

