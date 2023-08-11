Skip to Content
Business

1,200 new Bend apartments to come online in next 6 months; majority is multi-family housing

By
New
Published 11:57 AM

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to Compass Commercial Real Estate, about 1,200 new multi-family housing apartments are set to come online in Bend over the next six to eight months.

Principal Broker Ron Ross told NewsChannel 21 Friday about new developments that will available for people to start leasing in the next few months. He pointed out 48 new units at 365 Reed Market Road, 83 units at the former Bend Bulletin building, and 260 units at 63158 Deschutes Market Road.

Ross projects that 1,500 to 2,000 people in total will be able to move into the 1,200 new units. Even with multi-family housing on the way, Ross did admit that Compass is a couple years behind from where they would like to be, development-wise.

KTVZ's Blake Mayfield spoke with Ross Friday and will visit the new housing locations. He'll air his report tonight at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content