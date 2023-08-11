1,200 new Bend apartments to come online in next 6 months; majority is multi-family housing

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- According to Compass Commercial Real Estate, about 1,200 new multi-family housing apartments are set to come online in Bend over the next six to eight months.

Principal Broker Ron Ross told NewsChannel 21 Friday about new developments that will available for people to start leasing in the next few months. He pointed out 48 new units at 365 Reed Market Road, 83 units at the former Bend Bulletin building, and 260 units at 63158 Deschutes Market Road.

Ross projects that 1,500 to 2,000 people in total will be able to move into the 1,200 new units. Even with multi-family housing on the way, Ross did admit that Compass is a couple years behind from where they would like to be, development-wise.

