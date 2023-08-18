Has tipping culture gotten out of hand lately? We’re asking Bend customers and workers about the issues

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Tipping culture around the country has been scrutinized by many. Some feel that asking for a tip is too much, and others feel we're not tipping enough.

It's called "tipping fatigue": the overwhelming feeling of uncertainty when that tablet swivels or that check comes and you're asked for a tip. (Closely related: 'Tip-flation,' that the default or suggested amount being sought is soaring ever higher - 20% or more, in some cases.)

The current economic state has caused many consumers to be weary of tipping. Already tight on money, adding a tip may be too much for some. A recent report from Bankrate shows that two-thirds of people have a negative view of tipping.

But just how important is tipping for the servers and other staff? Some restaurants pay their waiters based in part on tips at the end of the day -- and for some, those dollars help a lot.

