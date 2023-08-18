Tipping fatigue affecting both Bend consumers and workers

(Update: Adding video, comments from barista and consumer)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Tipping culture around the country has been scrutinized by many. Some feel that asking for a tip is too much, and others feel we're not tipping enough.

"If you are genuinely tired of tipping, you're not going to ruin someone's life if you're not tipping, but you might make their day better if you do." Murphy, a barista at Turtle Island Coffee, said.

It's called "tipping fatigue": the overwhelming feeling of uncertainty when that tablet swivels or that check comes and you're asked for a tip. (Closely related: 'Tip-flation,' that the default or suggested amount being sought is soaring ever higher - 20% or more, in some cases.)

"I was driving through and they were just handing me my order and I gave them my credit card and I think 25% tip was pre-selected, so I had to change it. I felt guilty. So I gave them 10% or 15%, but I had to manually change it. And meanwhile they're sort of hovering over me. I felt guilty." a local customer said.

The current economic state has caused many consumers to be weary of tipping. Already tight on money, adding a tip may be too much for some. A recent report from Bankrate shows that two-thirds of people have a negative view of tipping.

But just how important is tipping for the servers and other staff? Some restaurants pay their waiters based in part on tips at the end of the day -- and for some, those dollars help a lot.

The average on a good day for a business can be around $100. Those cash tips are separate from an employees pay.

"Even if it's just rounding, say your drinks for $4.50 you know, to that extent, $0.50 adds up in the day and then it can be really helpful." Murphy said.

It's up to business owners to determine what tip percentage will show on the tablet. They can decide what they believe you should be tipping.

We asked Central Oregon consumers how they feel about tipping culture. The majority said they still tip, but feel places like food trucks and tube rental services shouldn't ask for gratuity. They want to decide the tip based on service, not the amount suggested on screen.