Guy Fieri’s popular ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ has been visiting several local restaurants in recent weeks

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- You may have recognized a few Central Oregon restaurants in the recent Season 37 of Guy Fieri's popular Food Network show, "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" -- and there's another one on tap Friday night.

In one of the latest episodes, which aired last Friday, Fieri checked out a pizza joint in Redmond, Grace and Hammer. The restaurant is housed in a church that was completed back in 1912. According to the restaurant’s website, “It has housed congregations, classes, a dance studio, weddings, events, and now our pizzeria.”

Some other places that have been featured on the show recently are:

A Broken Angel (Bend)

Season 37 “Top-Notch Toppings”

Big Ski’s Pierogis (Bend)

Season 37 “Stuffed, Sandwiched and Souped”

Anita’s Kitchen Gourmet Indian Food (Bend)

Season 37 “Sloppy, Saucy and Stuffed”

Grace and Hammer (Redmond)

Season 37 ‘Tasty Time Travel’

High Camp Taphouse (Sisters)

Season 37 “Dumpling-icious’

Season 38 will feature Feast Food Company in Redmond. That episode is scheduled to air Friday night.

The official Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives website calls Feast Food Company a "genuine definition of a Farm-to-Table eatery that does it right." Their menu features meals such as Braised Beef Pappardelle, Homemade Biscuits, Fried Mushrooms, Gnudi, Pork Rinds and Albacore Ceviche.

Jillian Fortner is reaching out to some of the local restaurants that were recently featured on the Food Network show. Her report is coming up at Five on NewsChannel 21.